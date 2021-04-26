Andhra Pradesh: TDP corporator of GVMC dies of coronavirus in Visakhapatnam

The coronavirus second wave is taking the severe toll in Andhra Pradesh with more than 10000 cases being reported every day. As many as 69 deaths have reported on a single day on Sunday. Meanwhile, yet another corporator died of coronavirus in Visakhapatnam.

Vanapalli Ravi Kumar, who was elected as the 31st Ward Corporator in the recent GVMC elections, has recently fallen victim to covid. Ravi Kumar who has been receiving treatment for the last three days, died on Monday morning.

Vanapalli Ravi Kumar, who won as a corporator on behalf of the TDP, has conducted many social activities in the past, such as the funeral of orphaned corpses. TDP leaders and activists mourned Ravi's death.

Earlier in the last month, GVMC 61st Division YSRCP Corporator Dadi Surya Kumari died suddenly. She fell seriously while reuniting with her family at Visakhapatnam Industrial Estate and later died. Now the death of another TDP corporator with Corona, the political leaders are concerned.

According to the latest health bulletin, about 12,634 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh taking the total number of cases to 10,33,560 cases. The bulletin also reports that number of deaths has also increased in a single day with 65 deaths with which the death toll mounts to 7685. Meanwhile, the recoveries has been increasing in the state. As many as 4304 more people recovered in the state in the last twenty four hours which takes the total recoveries to 9,36,143 and the active cases stands at 89,732.