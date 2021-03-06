Andhra Pradesh: TDP vows to distribute Tidco houses

Amaravati: The constructed Tidco (Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd) houses will be distributed within couple of months after the elections of the municipalities and corporations where the TDP will win, announced Paritala Sunitha, former minister and party senior leader in a statement on Saturday.

Apart from that, the other promises made in the election manifesto like zero interest bank-linked loans to the women self -help groups (SHGs), construction of community halls and Mepma Bazars for them, will be fulfilled. Salaries of sanitation workers will be increased to Rs 21,000 per month, she assured. She recalled that the YSRCP government suspended the municipal commissioner of Nagari Municipality K Venkata Rami Reddy for asking masks and PPEs for sanitation workers, during the Covid-19 crisis.

She further stated that the TDP will construct a permanent auto stand along with the provisions for drinking water and toilet facilities for the auto-rickshaw workers across the urban areas. "Leave alone construction of new houses for the poor, the YSRCP government could not even deliver the already completed houses to them," she said. The TDP government constructed more than 2 lakh houses in urban areas through Tidco, but did not distribute them as the election notification was issued by then. Now, the YSRCP leaders are fixing an amount ranging from Rs 20,000 – Rs 1.5 lakh to sanction the house, she lambasted.

Sunitha said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to give Rs 3,000 as monthly pension to women above the age of 45 years of SC, ST, BC and Minority community which amounts to Rs 36,000 per year. Instead, he cheated them in the name of 'YSR Cheyutha' and is granting only Rs 18,750 which means every women beneficiary has incurred a loss of Rs 17,250 per year. This is Jagan's model of "reverse tendering" which denies the complete benefits to people, she remarked.

On the other hand, she alleged that attacks on women of all age groups and episodes of police atrocities against them have increased in the YSRCP rule. As per the latest report published by the National Crime Records Bureau in September 2020, Andhra Pradesh was ranked sixth rank in attacks against women.