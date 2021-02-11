Andhra Pradesh: Teacher MLC elections to be held on March 14

Andhra Pradesh Teacher MLC elections 2021: In the latest development, yet another election in the state is about to start. The Election Commission has released the election schedule for the two Teacher MLC positions in the state for East Godavari and West Godavari districts and Guntur and Krishna districts respectively. The Election Commission has released the schedule to this extent.

According to the schedule, the notification will be released on the 16th of this month followed by filing of nominations, which will end on 23rd of this month. While the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is stipulated on February 23. The polling will be held on March 14. Voters will exercise their right to vote from 8 a.m. to 4 pm followed by counting of votes in March 17.

As soon as the panchayat elections in AP are over, the MLC election rush will start again. Along with Andhra Pradesh, notification has been issued for two graduate MLC positions in Telangana as well.