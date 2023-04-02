Andhra Pradesh: Techie burnt alive after unknown assailants sets fire to car in Tirupati

An atrocity took place in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district where a man was burnt alive by miscreants at Gangudupalle on Naidu Peta-Poothalapattu road by pouring petrol on the car and set it on fire.



On the information of the locals, the police who reached the scene examined it and found that the dead body is in unrecognisable condition. The police

collected the details on the basis of registration no. The person who died in the car has been identified as Nagaraju, a software engineer from Brahmanapalli, Vedurukuppam mandal.

The police said that the deceased was working in a prominent company in Bengaluru. The car was allegedly stopped by miscreants after midnight on Saturday while going to Brahmanapalli from Bengaluru and committed atrocity.

An inquiry was conducted into the reasons behind the incident. The deceased has a wife and two children. Police are searching for the accused.