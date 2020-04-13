Andhra Pradesh: Techie tested positive for Covid-19 in Chittoor district

Tirupati: A new Covid-19 positive case was reported in Chittoor district on Sunday taking the district total to 21 of which one person has been discharged after treatment.

A 27-year-old software engineer in New Delhi travelled to Chennai on March 24 and reached up to Tiruttani by taxi. Since the state borders were closed by then he managed to reach up to highway near Vadamalapet in a lorry.

He finally reached Vadamala village near Vadamalapet where he lived with her grandmother.

As he travelled from other states, he was kept in home quarantine since March 25. On April 9, he complained of cough following which he has been shifted to Padmavati Nilayam quarantine centre in Tirupati and his samples were tested at VRD lab in SVIMS. On Sunday, he has been tested positive for coronavirus.

With this, his grandmother was also shifted to Padmavati Nilayam quarantine centre and her samples also tested at lab. Following this, MLA R K Roja and other officials rushed to the village to take up spraying and door-to-door survey activities.