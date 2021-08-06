Andhra Pradesh: Telugu subject made must

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State cabinet gave its nod for implementation of education reforms to improve standards of teaching in primary schools.

The state cabinet decided to make Telugu language compulsory and there is no chance for opting for Hindi or Sanskrit. Andhra Pradesh will be the only State in the country where textbooks will be printed in English and Telugu.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkatramaiah said the cabinet gave its nod to the new education policy which will be in six categories. As part of the policy satellite foundation schools with PP-I, PP-II, first and second class will be in the same premises while in case of foundation schools classes 1-5, in pre-high schools classes 3 to 7, high schools from 3 to 10th and in high school plus 3 to 12th classes will be in the same premises.

The minister said school kits will be distributed to students on August 16 as part of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. The minister said that the cabinet also approved the proposal to give Rs 24,000 each to four lakh weavers.

Among other decisions are to pay Rs 500 crore to Agri Gold victims who invested Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 on August 24.

The cabinet further decided to form a new Rajahmundry Development Authority with some parts of Kovvur, Nidadavole and Eluru region and change the name of existing Godavari development authority to the Kakinada Development Authority.

All encroachments up to 300 sq yards will be regularised by October 15, 2019. Encroachments up to 75 sq yards will be regularised with a nominal fee of Rs 1; 75 sq yards to 150 sq yards with 70 per cent of government value, and 150-300 sq yards with 100 per cent of registrar office value, the minister explained.



The cabinet cleared the revised DPRs of Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu ports and technical expert feasibility report for Dagadarthi airport in Nellore district and offered Rs 10 lakh package to the Polavaram evacuees. Another important decision taken was to shift Lokayukta and Human Rights Commission to Kurnool.





