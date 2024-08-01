Andhra Pradesh: Ten gates of Srisailam reservoir lifted amid rise in flood water

The Srisailam reservoir is witnessing a significant rise in flood flows, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures. To manage the situation, 10 gates have been lifted, allowing for the controlled release of water downstream. Currently, a total of 3,17,940 cusecs of water is being discharged through the spillway, as floodwaters from upstream areas, including Jurala and Sunkesula continue to surge at a rate of 3,42,026 cusecs.

The reservoir, which has a full water level of 885 feet, has recorded its current level at 884.50 feet. The total maximum storage capacity of the reservoir is 215.807 TMC, with current storage levels standing at 212.9197 TMC.



In addition to the spillway releases, the Srisailam hydropower stations are generating electricity while simultaneously releasing 60,000 cusecs of water to the Sagar region. Furthermore, 25,000 cusecs are being channeled to the Pothireddypadu head regulator, and 1,600 cusecs are allocated to the Kalvakurti lift scheme.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure safety and prevent any adverse effects from the increasing water levels. As the flood flow continues to rise, prompt communication and management strategies remain crucial in safeguarding nearby communities and infrastructure.