Andhra Pradesh: Ten-year-old boy complains to police against mother for a peculiar reason in Eluru

A ten-year-old boy went to the police station to file a complaint against his step mother was reported in Eluru district. He went to the police station with no shirt on and just a towel wrapped around him. When the police saw the boy, they questioned why he came there and were shocked to hear the boy's answer. The boy complained to the police that his mother did not give him a shirt to go to his friend's birthday.



According to the details, Sai Dinesh from Kothapet in the district is studying in the fourth standard. Two years ago his mother fell ill and died while Dinesh's father got married for the second time. Dinesh recently left to go to his friend's birthday party. He took a bath and asked his stepmother to give him a white shirt to go to the birthday party. But she refused to give the shirt and warns Dinesh not to go to the party. With this, Dinesh was adamant due to which his step mother scolded the boy in anger.



Dinesh wrapped a towel around himself and went straight to the Eluru Two Town Police Station and complained to the police about his stepmother. The police called Dinesh's father and stepmother to the station and counseled them to be loving towards the children and Dinesh was also said that parents should be respected.

