Andhra Pradesh: Tension erupts in Amaravati as police arrests JAC leaders against the protests

The police who are on high alert in the wake of the protest call given by the Amaravati JAC have blocked the farmers and women from the capital area who are preparing to go to the high court. With this, tension erupted in Venkatapalam and villagers protest as police block a farmers' rally in Venkatapalam and blocked the roads in the villages. Farmers and women, on the other hand, got into an altercation with the police for obstructing them.



During this process, there was a brief scuffle between the police, farmers, and women. The protesters were detained by the police in this order. Women and farmers are outraged at the government's move to block the rally.

The police have imposed restrictions in villages under the capital region Amaravati as the JAC has given a call for protests on the occasion of the completion of 600 days of the Amravati movement today, Farmers and women from the capital area decided to rally from the High Court to the Mangalagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple under the name Court to Temple protest.

The police had not permitted the rally and deployed forces heavily everywhere in the Amaravati area. Check posts are set up in many areas and only locals with an identity card are allowed. The media is also not allowed into the villages of the capital. Vehicles of media representatives were stopped at Pedaparimi. SP Vishal Gunni asked the police to cooperate with the media.