Andhra Pradesh: Tension triggers at Yanamalakuduru over clash between TDP and YSRCP

Tension triggered in Yanamalakuduru of Krishna district where Telugu Desam Party took out a protest rally against the government's failures in the name of 'Idem Karma Ra Babu' program. However, YSRCP leaders blocked the TDP rally, which led to an argument between YSRCP leaders and TDP leaders.



The police who reached the scene tried to pacify both sides. Due to this, the situation there became tense. While the TDP ranks are saying that they will hold a protest rally, the YSRCP leaders are saying that they will stop it.



The work of the bridge over the river in Yanamalakuduru has stopped. Due to this, TDP leaders and activists started agitation demanding that the works should be started immediately and the people should be provided transport facilities and alleged that government in AP is not doing any work.



Meanwhile, YSRCP alleged that TDP is doing filthy politics in the name of protests on construction of bridge. They claim that works were halted as the contractor moved Court. It accused that TDP has blocked the works and doing politics.