Andhra Pradesh: Three arrested in Tirupati for posting obscene videos in social media

The Tirupati Urban district SP Venkata Appala Naidu said cyber police had arrested three people in connection with the posting of obscene child pornographic videos on social media. He disclosed the details at a press conference arranged at the SP office. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has filed a complaint against those who uploaded pornographic videos. A case has been registered at the Tirupati Mahila police station.



The investigation found that the accused had downloaded 31 child pornography videos on various websites and uploaded them on Facebook, Twitter, Google Drive and others. Kishore Babu (28), Munikamal (22) of Thiruchanur and Sai Srinivas of Bairagipatteda were arrested in the case.



The SP said that if anything like this is happening, they should lodge a complaint on WhatsApp number 80999999777. The SP congratulated the women police station staff and cyber police for cracking the case.