Andhra Pradesh: Three dead after an oil tanker vehicle collides with car in Chittoor

In a tragic incident, three dead on the spot after an oil tanker collided into a car at Dharmapuram at Nagari assembly constituency in Chittoor on Sunday.



As per the details, the speeding oil tanker vehicle and a car coming in the opposite direction were collided at Dharmapuram leaving the front portion of the car got completely damaged. Sensing the danger, the driver of oil tanker fled from the spot.

Nagari police upon receiving the information plunged into action and retrieved the bodies of the deceased from the car with great difficulty. The police registered a case and searching for the oil tanker driver.