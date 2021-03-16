Andhra Pradesh: Three dead after three vehicles collided at Talvaipadu in Nellore

In a ghastly road accident in Andhra Pradesh, three vehicles collided with each other leaving three dead. The incident took place on Tuesday morning at Talvaipadu in Pellakuru mandal of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh. Going into details, the tipper lorry first hit the auto at Talvaipadu followed by auto went on to collide with another car.

Three people traveling in the auto were killed in the crash while two others were seriously injured. The locals rushed them to the hospital immediately and are being treated by doctors. However, there were up to eight workers in the auto at the time of the accident. Locals said that the accident happened while they were on their way to work.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and examined it. The case is being registered and investigated. However, more details regarding this accident are yet to be ascertained.