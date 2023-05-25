Andhra Pradesh: Three dead and five injured after car ram a lorry in Nellore

A fatal road accident took place in Nellore district after a lorry was hit by a car at Baddevolu in Manubolu mandal leaving three die and five were seriously injured in this incident. After receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and took rescue measures.



Police said that the Innova car rammed into a lorry near Baddevolu road in Manubolu mandal. Three died on the spot in this accident. It was revealed that five others were seriously injured shifted to Guduru Hospital and are being treated.

The police said that the accident took place while car was traveling to Chennai from Damarigunta in Kodavanur mandal. The doctors said that the condition of one of the injured is critical. The police said that they have registered a case and are investigating it further.