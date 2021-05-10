Andhra Pradesh: Three dead as a speeding car collides bike in Guntur district

In a ghastly road accident took place in Guntur district, a speeding car collided with the bike leaving three dead. The tragedy took place at Vemuluripadu in Firangipuram mandal of Guntur district.

The incident took place while the bike was coming with the family of Sheikh Chinmastan of Thalluru village in Firangipuram mandal. He, his wife and son were seriously injured in the road accident and the injured were shifted to Guntur GGH.

However, the three later died while receiving treatment. The dead were identified as Sheikh Chinamastan, his wife Nur Jahan and son Hussain of Firangipuram Mandal Thalluru. Police have registered a case and are investigating.