Andhra Pradesh: Three dead as lorry hits an auto in Gudur of Nellore district

A fatal road accident has taken place at Chedimala in the Chillakur mandal of Nellore district where three people were killed on the spot in the incident. Going into the details, an auto heading towards Gudur from Chintavaram was hit by a lorry coming from Chintavaram from Varagali Cross Road.



The lorry dragged the auto to a certain distance away and crushed it. Sudhakar, an auto driver from Gudur Society area, was trapped in the car and died while the other two fell under the wheels of the lorry and died.



They were identified as Matangi Rajasekhar and Harisai of Chennur Dalitwada in Gudur mandal who seem to be working in an agency. The accident happened while returning the goods belonging to the company to the shops in the order of work. The relatives of the deceased rushed to the spot and wept as they received the information. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.