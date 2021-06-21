Andhra Pradesh: Three dead in a car and bike collision at Karakatta road in Tadepalli

Three people were killed when a speeding car hit a family of migrant workers traveling on a two-wheeler on the Amaravati-Undavalli embankment on Sunday. According to the police, Kota Maria Das (35), wife Yesu Kumari, two sons Teja and Praveen (10) are from Munugodu of Amaravati mandal. They went to her hometown and do chores as it was difficult to make ends meet due to lockdown.



As they returned to Amaravati as the lockdown was lifted. In this backdrop, a speeding car coming from Mandadam at Mantena Satyanarayana Raju Ashram on the Amaravati embankment collided with a two-wheeler after the lockdown was relaxed.



Maria Das's family, who were riding the bike flown in the air up ten feet and scattered on the road. The car flew 15 feet, dragging the bike. Maria Das and the youngest son Praveen, died on the spot from severe head injuries. Teja and Yesu Kumari, who were critically injured, were given first aid and shifted to Guntur GGH for better treatment. Meanwhile, Yesu Kumari died at Guntur GGH while receiving treatment.



Tadepalli SI went to the spot and shifted the bodies to Area Hospital for postmortem. SI Srinivas said that the owner of the car that caused the accident, Uma Maheshwara Rao, has been arrested and is being investigated.