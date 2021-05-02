Andhra Pradesh: Three gangs held in Guntur for selling remdesivir injection in black market

Guntur Rural District Police have arrested three gangs who were making money by selling Remdesivir injections used for corona treatment at exorbitant prices. Narasaraopet, Tenali and Guntur police on Saturday arrested a total of 11 accused. Additional SP (Crimes) NVS Murthy disclosed the details to reporters at the Rural SP office in Guntur. Tenali, Narasaraopet and Guntur police conducted a decoy operation on the orders of Rural SP Vishal Gunni.

Narasaraopet DSP Vijaya Bhaskar led a decoy operation in which three people were arrested for selling at Rs 40,000 per injection, while another accused, Shiva who works in 108, was on the run. The decay conducted by Tenali DSP Dr. K Sravanti Rai, six injections of Rs .2.40 lakh were sold by six accused.

Similarly, a young man working in the medical shop at Mangalagiri NRI Hospital, Guntur district, was selling remdesivir injections in the black along with another person who was running the medical shop in front of the local RTC bus stand. Guntur police have arrested the two and are investigating further.