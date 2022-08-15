Andhra Pradesh: Three killed after car hits parked lorry in Guntur district

In a fatal road accident took place in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, three people were killed when a car collided with a parked lorry.

The incident occurred while the victims were going from Vijayawada to Chilakaluripet at Tummalapalem in Prattipadu mandal.

As three members were killed, the another was seriously injured in the accident and was taken to the hospital. The police have reached the spot and are collecting the details of the deceased.