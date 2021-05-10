Andhra Pradesh: Three members of a family dies of coronavirus in Rajahmundry

The coronavirus epidemic is taking toll on the people across Andhra Pradesh with more than 20,000 cases being reported everyday. The death of three members of the same family in the Lalacheruvu HB colony over a period of 10 days with the coronavirus has severely affected the colonists. GVVS Sharma aka Nataraja Sharma 75 who was working as a manager for Nataraju and Shivajyoti theaters in Rajahmundry, died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a government hospital for coronavirus.

Sharma, has two daughters and a son who all got married. The elder daughter (45) has died ten days back while the younger daughter (32) died five days ago while receiving treatment for the coronavirus. Sharma's wife is currently at home quarantine. Sharma who is also the president of the Vedamata Brahmin Welfare Society, has been going to Sabarimala for 36 years and is known as Guruswami.

GVVS Sharma was known as Nataraja Sharma as he was the manager of Nataraja Theater. Former sarpanch, YSRCP leader Metla Yesupadam and others expressed grief over Sharma's death and expressed their condolences to his family.