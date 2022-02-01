Andhra Pradesh: Three of a family commits suicide over debts in Pedana of Krishna district

The tragic incident took place in Pedana of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh where three members of a handloom family committed suicide. The couple along with their son were committed suicide and dief. The deceased have been identified as Kachana Padmanabhan (52), Naga Lilavati (45) and Raja Nagendra (24). Upon receiving information about family suicide, police arrived at the scene and examined it. The bodies were later shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

Police are collecting various details from locals and suspect that all of them committed suicide due to debt. A case has been registered and is being investigated, police said adding that they were investigating the case from several angles as to whether it was due to debt or some other reason.

Meanwhile, the tragedy struck the village when three members of the family committed suicide and died. Padmanabhan's family members are mourning over the death of the three.