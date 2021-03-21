Andhra Pradesh: Three youth dies as their vehicle rams into a tree in Visakhapatnam

In a ghastly road accident that took place at midnight on Saturday in Visakhapatnam, three teenagers were killed. The accident took place at Makavarapalem PP Agraharam when the bike collided with a tree. A young man was killed on the spot and two others died on while being shiftingrf to the hospital.



According to the police, the trio were traveling on a motorcycle with overspeed and collided head-on with a tree. One died on the spot while others were rushed to Narsipatnam Area Hospital and reportedly dead on their way.

After receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot, registered a case and are investigating. Their parents and relatives rushed to the hospital and mourned over the loss of their children in the accident.