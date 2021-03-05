Andhra Pradesh: Three youth drowns to death in Godavari river in Amalapuram

Three youth under age 20 drowned to death while they went for a bath in the Godavari. Dangeti Phani Kumar (19), Kudupudi Premsagar (17), and Mamidishetti Bala Venkataramana (19) of Shettypet, Bhatnavilli suburb of Amalapuram rural mand were killed in an accident on Wednesday at Gedellanka Gautami river in Mummidivaram mandal.

Going into details of the deceased, one of the deceased Phani Kumar who is studying engineering is the second son of Koteshwara Rao, works as a paper agent, and supports his family. Phani's death has left a lasting impression on the family, who hoped to complete engineering in another year and support their family.

While the other one Prem Sagar is studying Diploma in Engineering. Muneshwara Rao and Surya Kumari adopted the boy due as they don't have children. However, Surya Kumari died three years ago while Muneshwara Rao died of Corona six months ago and now with Prem Sagar's death, all three in that family seem to be dead. And the other one of deceased Bala Venkataramana is the only son of Father Srinivasa Rao who works as an auto driver, mother Parvati works in a grocery store.

The trio went on a single motorcycle for a celebration on Wednesday afternoon at Mummidivaram Mandal Orphanage. After lunch, they reached Pushkar Ghat, a tributary of the nearby Gedellanka Gautami River. The three of them went to the Godavari to have a bath and sank into the Godavari and drowned. The body was found floating in Gedellanka Godavari on Thursday morning.