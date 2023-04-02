Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala darshans to take 30 hours amid rush of devotees

Amid Sunday being holiday, the rush of devotees increased at Tirumala with the pilgrims waiting in 21 compartments. The TTD officials revealed that it would take 30 hours fit completion of darshan for those who don't have tokens.



Meanwhile, 75,510 devotees visited Tirumala pl and 36,272 tonsured their heads and the temple has amassed an income of Rs. 3.69 crores through the hundi from the gifts offered by the devotees. The TTD has resumed the issuance of Divyadarshanam tokens on the Alipiri footpaths of Tirumala from Saturday. TTD has stopped issuing Divyadarshan tokens for three years in the wake of Covid.

However, according to the request of the devotees, 10,000 tokens through at Galigopuram on the Alipiri footpath and 5,000 token at the 1250th step on the Srivari mettlu path. It is explained that tokens will be issued only if the devotees attend directly with their Aadhaar card. TTD has made it clear that it will examine the issuance of Divyadarshan tokens on an experimental basis for a few days.