Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati East Sub Inspector suspended over missing service revolver

The sub-inspector was suspended for missing a service revolver. Anantapur Range DIG Kanti Rana Tata took action against the concerned SI for being relieved without handing over the gun at the time of transfer. Going into details, Janardhan Naidu, who was working as SI in Dharmavaram Rural PS, Anantapur District, was transferred to Tirupati East Police Station, Tirupati Urban District during the Municipal Corporation elections.



The complaint was filed to the superiors that the service revolver was not handed over to the newly-appointed SI in Dharmavaram Rural PS. The investigation revealed that the gun was not handed over and not registered in the records. It was also determined that there was no gun at the station. With this, orders were issued to remove Janardhan Naidu from his duties.



Janardhan Naidu solved key cases while working as SI in Anantapur District Crime Police Station. He used his own gun with permits as he has life threat. From there he moved to Dharmavaram Rural using the same gun. After being transferred to Tirupati, he came and joined the duties. The action was taken for displaying negligence in taking handing over the service revolver in Dharmavaram Rural. Information that is being investigated for an invisible gun.

