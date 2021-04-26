Andhra Pradesh to cruise on internet highway

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to be prepared to provide uninterrupted unlimited high band internet network to all villages.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to increase the internet capacity to 20 GB if necessary to provide internet facility with unlimited capacity in villages so that it would be easy to work from home. He said to prepare an action plan to provide internet connection facility to 31 lakh houses in YSR Jagananna colonies that are being newly constructed. He also told them to lay underground cables in 108 cyclone-affected villages. He said providing internet facilities in all villages should be completed by 2023.

He said village digital libraries should be set up in all villages and the construction should be done as per the schedule and added that computers should be ready by the time they are completed.

He said there should be a provision to arrange six computers in each library.

The Chief Minister said laptops should be distributed to those who opted on the day of implementation of Amma Vodi scheme, which is January 9. The Government has given options to the students of class 9 to 12. He said guarantee card, warranty card and other certifications should be provided to students along with laptops and added to ensure good service to laptops. He said if any laptop is given in the Village Secretariat for repair, it should be sent to the service centre and get repaired within a week. He said laptop service centres should be available in every revenue division. Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth said cable works are already underway and will be completed by March 2023.

He said 14,671 km of aerial cable has been laid in 3,642 villages of 307 mandals. Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar said digital libraries are being constructed with an area of 690 square feet and the construction cost of each library is estimated at Rs 16 lakh, while 20 seats are being set up in each library. School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar said options are being collected from students for the Amma Vodi scheme and laptops are being procured in two models and high-end version laptops will be provided to engineering students.