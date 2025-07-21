Andhra Pradesh to develop India’s largest ecosystem for green hydrogen

Amaravati: The Green Hydrogen Valley proposed by the government of Andhra Pradesh aspires to become India's green hydrogen capital by 2030, promoting the country’s largest eco-system for production of green hydrogen and its derivatives in partnership with industry and academia.

It also aims to accelerate domestic R and D and capacity building in green hydrogen technologies, including testing facilities.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday released Green Hydrogen Valley-Amaravati declaration

The key targets under Green Hydrogen Valley include establishing Electrolyser manufacturing capacity of 2 GW by 2027 and 5 GW by 2029, 1.50 MMTPA Green Hydrogen production capacity by 2029, achieving cost reduction from Rs 460 per Kg to Rs 160-170 per Kg by 2029 and creation of transmission infrastructure (Green Energy Corridor) to evacuate 25 GW RE power by 2029.

The declaration was finalised based on the deliberations at the Green Hydrogen Summit held last week here in association with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and NREDCAP.

The summit focused on green hydrogen production, storage, and distribution; green hydrogen applications in industry, transport, and power generation; policy, standards, and capacity building for a sustainable hydrogen ecosystem.

According to the declaration, by 2030 at least 60 per cent of all electrolyser components and storage solutions deployed in the state will be produced locally, reducing import dependency. At least three new production units for electrolyser and hydrogen storage manufacturing will be established, with a combined production capacity of at least 4-5 GW for electrolyser equipment.

The Green Hydrogen Valley will establish skilling ecosystem, specialised research Hubs with dedicated green hydrogen research centres, create cross-disciplinary labs, encourage collaborations with premier institutes, promote Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models to fund breakthrough projects, incentivise joint ventures between local start-ups and global hydrogen tech firms and facilitate knowledge exchange forums, workshops, and annual innovation summits.

The Green Hydrogen Valley will establish India’s first Integrated Green Hydrogen Skilling Eco System in collaboration with reputed Universities and Institutions, to offer engineer upskilling and technician certifications – training 200 specialists in the first year and 2,000 annually by 2030.

The declaration says that the Green Hydrogen Valley will spearhead the creation of a robust start-up ecosystem in the green hydrogen sector. To catalyse innovation, the state will support start-ups working across the entire green hydrogen value chain. To catalyse innovation, the state will allocate Rs 500 crore over five years to support at least 50 start-ups working across the entire green hydrogen value chain.

To support the development of green hydrogen technologies, the Government of Andhra Pradesh will promote world-class Research and Development (R and D) centres and advanced testing facilities involving SRM University-AP as the state nodal agency, to carry out advanced research in green hydrogen technologies, including the testing facilities, with active support from the Nation’s Mission.

The declaration noted that Andhra Pradesh is richly endowed with solar and wind energy potential, complemented by pumped hydro storage capacity, creating favourable conditions for large-scale development of green hydrogen. The state’s long coastline further strengthens its position by offering an ideal ecosystem for exporting green hydrogen and its derivatives to Southeast Asian countries.

The state government established the first thematic centre under the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) network in collaboration with WEF’s Centre for Energy and Materials (CENMAT), which focuses on energy transition and green industries, driving innovation and sustainable growth in the region.