Andhra Pradesh to receive rain for next two days, low pressure expected in Arabian sea

The meteorological department has predicted rain in Andhra Pradesh for next three days amid Surface periodicity continues in the vicinity of Vidarbha and the surface trough through Maharashtra to Karnataka. The weather department said that in the coastal and Rayalaseema, the intensity of the sun increased sharply and forecasted scattered showers in the coastal areas and Rayalaseema in the next two to three days.

On the other hand, it has been reported that surface periodicity formed at southeastern Arabian Sea, and the adjacent Indian Ocean with the effect of which, the low pressure will be formed in the southeastern Arabian Sea on the 14th of this month. It is expected to turn into a cyclone in the eastern Arabian Sea by the 16th.



Meaning, rain occurred in many parts of the state along the north coast on Tuesday due to weather uncertainty. Krishna, Prakasam districts and some other places were lashed by thundershowers and lightning on Tuesday evening. Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts also received heavy rains as the weather also changed suddenly.

