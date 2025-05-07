Andhra Pradesh to receive rains today

Andhra Pradesh has been experiencing persistent rainfall particularly in its northern regions. Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, has been reported in the Paderu agency of Alluri district, and similar weather conditions were observed in Railway Kodur, located in Annamayya district. The unusual contrast of bright sunshine in some areas alongside downpours in others has taken residents by surprise.

The Disaster Management Agency has forecasted moderate to heavy rains in the Chintur and Gangavaram mandals of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Wednesday. Additionally, light to moderate rains, including thunderstorms, are expected to affect various other areas in northern Andhra Pradesh. Gusty winds, likely to reach speeds of 40-50 km/h, are also predicted to sweep across the region, although temperatures are expected to gradually rise beginning Thursday.