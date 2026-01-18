BJP govt committed to providing quality education: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the present BJP government is giving special emphasis to strengthening school infrastructure and promoting holistic education beyond textbooks, while alleging that no significant development was carried out in the education sector before 2018.

The Chief Minister, while physically and virtually inaugurating the newly constructed building of four Higher Secondary schools, said that no development in the education sector took place before the BJP government came to power in the state in 2018. The Chief Minister said that around Rs 20.64 crore has been spent on the infrastructure development of the four XII schools inaugurated on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Saha, without naming the Left Front government, said that the previous government had left behind a heavy financial burden and several unresolved issues, including the 10,323 teachers’ case. “No noticeable development was seen in education, health and other sectors before 2018. Because of this, we are now compelled to work harder. Along with financial stress, several cases were also left behind. Despite these challenges, our government is committed to the development of all sections of society,” he said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on inclusive growth, Saha, who also holds the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, said that special importance has been given to the welfare of tribal communities. “There are around 700 tribal groups in the country, of which 19 are in Tripura. The unity among all sections -- castes, tribes, Manipuris and minorities -- is our strength. Together, we must build a new Tripura,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that between 2019 and 2024, seven prominent tribal personalities from Tripura were conferred with the Padma Shri award. “The appointment of Droupadi Murmu, a woman from the tribal community, as the President reflects the government’s commitment to tribal development. Earlier, attempts were made to divide and confuse tribal communities, but our vision is to ensure harmony and collective progress,” he added.

Saha said that the state has witnessed visible development in recent years, with inaugurations being held regularly across Tripura. “The more we empower tribal and backward communities, the fairer the competition will become. Knowledge will shape the future, as repeatedly emphasised by the Prime Minister,” he said.

“Our government has given special priority to infrastructure development, and adequate budgetary provisions have been made,” he added. Stressing that education goes beyond textbooks, Saha said students must be encouraged to participate in sports and other activities.

“Education is a lifelong process. Social problems can be addressed through education, which leads us from darkness to light,” he said.

Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Lefunga Block Advisory Committee (BAC) Chairman Ranbir Debbarma, Vice Chairman Budhu Debbarma, Hejamara BAC Vice Chairman Nihar Ranjan Debbarma, Education Director N.C. Sharma and other dignitaries were present at the programme.