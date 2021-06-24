Andhra Pradesh: Tourist spots to be reopened today

Amaravati: The state government decided to reopen all tourist places in the state from June 24, Thursday.

Speaking to media after a review meet with officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday, tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao said tourism department's Blue Bay hotel at Visakhapatnam will be developed at a cost of Rs 164 crore. He said the Bangladesh ship washed ashore in Visakha will be utilised as a floating restaurant.

The minister said Gandikota in Kadapa district will be developed on par with Horsley hills. Oberoi group came forward to develop seven stars hotels in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. He stated that the government decided to develop seven star hotels in all 13 districts.

Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to develop AP as a tourism hub, the minister said that priority would be given to promote and develop tourism sector in the state.

Srinivasa Rao said a meeting will be conducted with boat operators on Thursday. The boating operations at various places in state will be restored from Thursday. He said 9 command control centres were set up for safe operation of boat services. The government decided to provide an incentive of Rs 5 lakh each to three sportsmen participating in Olympics, including P V Sindhu, Satwik Jayarajj and Rajani, he said and added that international stadia will be developed in north Andhra, coastal and Rayalaseema regions.