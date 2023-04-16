Andhra Pradesh: Tractor catches fire after hitting electric wires in Bapatla

The incident where a tractor caught fire after hitting high tension electric wires took place in Poosapadu of Bapatla district.



According to the information, the high tension electric wires hit a tractor carrying a load of paddy at Santabazar in Pusapadu village and fire broke out spreading to tractor track and grass got burnt. The incident left the driver suffer minor injuries.

The owner of the tractor said that the property was damaged to the tune of Rs 2 lakh. The locals express concern over the hanging electricity wires.