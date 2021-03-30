Andhra Pradesh: Traffic Circle Inspector fined by SP for not wearing mask in Guntur

Amid coronavirus second wave, the government has made mandatory that everyone must wear a mask. A special drive was conducted on those who did not wear a mask in the Guntur Urban area. SP Ammireddy participated in a special drive at Lodge junction and MTB junction.

At the lodge intersection, the SP found Tulluru Traffic CI Mallikarjuna Rao walking down without wearing a mask and asked why he didn't wear a mask, to which CI replied that he had forgot in a hurry, sir. SP Ammireddy fined Tulluru Traffic CI Mallikarjuna Rao and has put the mask to CI.

The SP also advised the police to be vigilant in the event of a coronavirus outbreak. Authorities ordered the CI to impose a fine for not wearing the mask.

Moreover, the SP himself put on a mask and handed it over to the CI and stopped motorists and warned not to come on the roads without wearing a mask. He also advised nearby shopkeepers to allow only those wearing masks. The SP suggested that everyone should co-operate to prevent the spread of the virus.