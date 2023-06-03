Andhra Pradesh: Train mishap averted in Kadiri due to loco pilot's alertness

While the people of the country are expressing their grief over this train accident in Odisha where more than 250 people died, a negligence of railway gate man was reported as the railway gate was not closed at the time of arrival of train. However, with the vigilant loco pilot noticing it and stopped the train, s major mishap averted.

According to details, at Kadiri railway station in Sathyasai district, the gateman did not close the gate when the Nagarcoil-Mumbai train arrived. The motorists are also crossing the railway track. The loco pilot noticed this and immediately stopped the train. The motorists breathed in a sigh of relief.

The locals expressed concern that another accident would have happened if the loco pilot did not stop the train. Officials who entered the field are investigating the matter.