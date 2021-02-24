Andhra Pradesh: Tribal Medical and Engineering college to be established in Vizianagaram

The state government is implementing a supreme plan to make the tribals one hundred percent literate. It has already set up various educational institutions for the tribals and has taken steps to make it compulsory for every tribal student to study up to primary, pre-metric and post-metric. To this end, there are already 2,682 tribal schools at various levels. The government has taken special measures to make the tribals highly educated as per the decision of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



As part of this, Vizianagaram district is setting up a Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam, YSR Tribal Medical College at Paderu and Tribal Universities at Vizianagaram and the admissions at the Tribal University will start from this academic year. Admissions to medical and engineering colleges will begin once the construction is completed. The newly established sports school in Araku for the tribals already has all the facilities with international standards.

The government has taken steps to pay special attention to tribal students from the basic stage. A total of 2,04,588 tribal children are currently studying in 2,682 tribal schools at various levels. As the tribal welfare government primary schools currently have only one teacher, the government is taking steps to recruit another teacher depending on the number of students. Those who have completed primary education are admitted to Ashram schools and Gurukul schools. All facilities are provided in tribal schools at all levels including primary schools with meals.