Andhra Pradesh: Tsunduru SI who attempted suicide died while receiving treatment in Guntur

Guntur district Tsunduru Sub Inspector Pilli Shravani (35) died after attempting suicide last Saturday. Going into details, Shravani who hails from Kandukur of Prakasam District has attempted suicide by drinking grass medicine on suicide. However, she died this morning while receiving treatment at a hospital in Tsunduru. It is learnt that Shravan committed suicide along with Constable Ravindra last Saturday.



The deceased Shravani 2018 Batch Sub Inspector from Prakasam district's Kandukur got her posting at the Disha police station in Narasaraopet. SI Shravan has been on duty at Tsunduru police stations for seven months. Meanwhile, Constable Ravindra, who attempted suicide, is receiving treatment at a private hospital.



The duo who attempted suicide by consuming the insecticide went to private hospital in Tenali for treatment. While the situation was worsened, they were rushed to different private hospitals in Guntur for better treatment.





