Andhra Pradesh: TTD Additional EO Dharma Reddy to take responsibilities of Tirumala temple

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a key decision of handing over the EO responsibilities to Additional EO Dharma Reddy. TTD has already appointed EO Jawahar Reddy as chairman of the State covid Command Control Center. Jawahar Reddy was directed by the government to take full responsibility of the State Covid Command Control Center as the cases are high in the state.

The government has directed that the duties be carried out by the State Command Control at Tadepalli. To this extent the government has issued GO. Jawahar Reddy was previously the Special Principal Secretary, Department of Medical Health.

He was appointed by the government as TTD EO last year while Anil Kumar Singhal, TTD EO, has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of the Medical Health Department. Jawahar Reddy has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the State Command Control.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday issued orders to temporarily shift the headquarters of TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy, who has been appointed as chairman of the State covid Command and Control Center, from Tirupati to the Velagapudi Secretariat