Andhra Pradesh: TTD approves annual budget of Rs. 4,411 crores for 2023-24

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy revealed the annual budget allocations in a media conference held at Annamayya Building in Tirumala on Wednesday. Stating that important decisions were taken in the meeting of the governing body on the 15th of last month, which were not disclosed due to the MLC election rules, the chairman informed that the budget has been approved for the year 2023-24 with an estimate of Rs.4411 crores and said that Srinivasa Sethu in Tirupati will be opened by the end of April.



He said that the online services started during the Covid period will be continued uninterrupted and made clear dditional laddu counters have been set up at a cost of Rs.5.25 crores for the convenience of Srivari devotees. He said that an additional Rs.4 crore has been allocated for the construction of Srivari temple in Ullandur Peta in Tamil Nadu state. He said that Rs.4.71 crores have been allocated for the construction of additional buildings in YGS Arts College.



The TTD chairman informed that on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami on 5th April, the Kalyanotsavam will be held in Ontimitta. He said CM Jagan will present silk clothes on behalf of the state government during Kalyanotsavam. YV Subba Reddy informed that the children's hospital will be opened by December and the Balaji Institute of Oncology will be opened soon.