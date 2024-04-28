"MLA Hafeez Khan: Development of Minorities Possible Only Under Jagan's Leadership"

Under the Muslim United Front, the Eid Milap program was held at the Musafirkhana premises, where Kurnool legislator Hafeez Khan emphasized the importance of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the development of minorities. Attendees at the event included Sheikh Asif, the YSR Congress candidate for Vijayawada West Constituency.

During his speech, Khan highlighted the increasing attacks on minorities nationwide and the fear instilled by BJP-led governments through various laws targeting minority communities. He stressed the significance of electing leaders who support and prioritize the welfare of minorities, especially in the face of threats to reservation policies.



Khan also praised Jagan Mohan Reddy for his inclusive governance over the past five years, noting the positive reforms and development initiatives that have benefited all citizens regardless of caste or religion. He urged the minority community to continue supporting Jagan's leadership for their continued progress and well-being.

