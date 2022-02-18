Andhra Pradesh: TTD decides to remove hotels on Tirumala hill, chairman inspects the food stalls

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy made a surprise visit to private hotels and fast food centers in Thirumala. Less than 24 hours after the board decided to remove private hotels and food outlets on the hill and provide free food to all TTD devotees, the chairman's surprise inspections are causing concern among local traders.

On the other hand, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said that as per the board resolution, the food stalls on the hill would be completely removed in the coming days and food would be provided free of cost to the devotees. The chairman said that he had examined various areas to ensure that the devotee, who are coming for a darshan, would receive Anna Prasadam without any inconvenience. The chairman said that the plan regarding free food distribution will be prepared soon and the decision will be implemented.

The crucial decisions were made at the TTD governing body meeting. At the meeting, the board approved the 2022-23 annual budget with an estimate of Rs 3,096 crore. Similarly the meeting decided to implement the new PRC policy recently announced by the state government for TTD employees. The issue of increasing the number of Srivari Darshan tickets and allowing devotees to the Arjita services was discussed at the meeting in the wake of the reduced intensity of covid.