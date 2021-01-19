Andhra Pradesh turned into a hub of violence, alleges TDP

Amaravati: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday slammed the YSRCP government for turning Andhra Pradesh into a hub of violence by resorting to a series of murders, suicides, suspicious deaths, atrocities and what not.

Naidu deplored that the Chief Minister and the ministers were not behaving like elected people's representatives but were perpetrating mindless rowdyism to terrify all sections of people. Even the people were publicly questioning the behaviour and attitude of the ruling party MLAs, he added.

Addressing a video conference of the party leaders in Tirupati parliamentary constituency, the TDP chief said that over 2,000 farmers committed suicides in just 20 months, 400 atrocities were committed on women and physical attacks were made at 1,350 places. Over 16 TDP activists were murdered. Gangi Reddy was murdered at Tamballapalli. Dalit youth Om Pratap was dead under suspicious circumstances in Punganur.

The TDP chief said that the otherwise peaceful Chittoor and Nellore districts were also witnessing attacks and atrocities. the YSRCP leaders have made it their daily ritual to take the lives of the people. Over 15 miscreants launched an attack with knives on TDP leader Venkatesh in Sullurupeta on Monday. One MLA was threatening the district SP directly in a public meeting and daring the SP for a public challenge. Another MLA's constant harassment caused a woman MPDO to sit in a dharna at midnight in front of the police station itself, he said.

Naidu asked how a ruling party MLA could shamelessly state that he was encroaching 7 acre government land. Now, a foul-mouthed minister was threatening to storm into the residence of the Opposition leader to beat him up, he said.

"An SI who raided the gambling den of the minister committed suicide. There is a suspicion whether it was a murder or a suicide or a suspicious death. Weavers' leader Nandam Subbaiah was lured to the spot and then murdered just for exposing corruption in house sites. Constable Gurunatha Reddy, who exposed irregularities in Gandikota compensation, was killed in the temple where gram sabha was held. A Jana Sena activist met with a suspicious death after questioning YSRCP MLA of Giddalur in Prakasam district," the former chief minister said.