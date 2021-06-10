Andhra Pradesh: Twelfth phase of fever survey to begin today across the state

The twelfth phase of the Fever Survey will be conducted across the state of Andhra Pradesh from Thursday, Medical and Health Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said. "We are conducting a fever survey every three days to identify the victims and provide immediate treatment. 19,000 ANMs and 40,000 Asha activists are participating in the survey," he said. He was speaking to the media at the APIIC building in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

The state-wide 11-phase fever identification survey so far has identified 2,72,240 people and samples tested positive for 33,262. He said 2 crore corona diagnostic tests have been completed in the state and more tests have been conducted in AP than the national average. He said 3.75 lakh tests were done in AP per million population and 2.67 lakh tests were done per million population across the country.

Anil Kumar Singhal further said that so far, 1,09,69,000 doses of the vaccine have been distributed across the state. Of the 58 lakh people who took a single dose, 25,87,000 had completed two doses, Singhal said. He said another 16,54,000 doses of vaccines purchased by the state government from various companies were yet to come. Under the central government quota, 51,40,000 doses are expected by June. He said phone calls to the 104 call center were also declining in the wake of the decline in Coronavirus. Many doctors are stepping up to provide services through the 104 call center.



The medical and health chief secretary said 5,012 doctors have registered their names including 951 specialists. "The centre has allocated 590 metric tonnes of oxygen daily to the state and 497 metric tonnes has been drawn in the last 24 hours; there were 1,955 black fungus cases reported across the state, killing 114 people," Singhal added. He opined that there are currently 1,301 black fungus active cases in the state and posaconazole injections and tablets are adequate in all districts across the state.