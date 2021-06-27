Andhra Pradesh: Twin brothers of SRM college selected for Google Japan with Rs 50 lakh annual package each

The SRM college students bagged a job in the campus placements held in Andhra Pradesh with a whopping package. Saptarshi Manjudar and Rajarshi Majumdar, twin brothers from SRM College, have been selected by Google Japan and agreed to pay an annual salary of Rs 50 lakh. This is the highest number of campus placements held in AP since the bifurcation of the state. It is also the first time that two twins have received equal pay at the same time.



Recently the first batch was coming out at the SRM-AP College campus in Amaravati. With this, campus recruitment was conducted in the college. The average salary of students in a campus placement is Rs. 7 lakhs. While Manjudhar's twin brothers were offered pay of Rs. 50 lakh annual salary. Against this backdrop, the college management recently honoured them with Rs. 2 lakh reward.



Saptarshi Manjudar said that they never thought they would get paid at this level. "We completed our education right from schooling to college together and thought of getting placed in the same company," he said. He further added that the dream had come true.