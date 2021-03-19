Andhra Pradesh: Two boys sexually assaulted and killed in Guntur, one held

In a horrific incident, two boys were sexually abused and were killed by a psycho in Tadepalli of Guntur. The police cleverly caught the accused and engaged in further investigation. Going into details, two boys went missing in a month in the neighbouring villages of Mellampudi and Vaddeswaram in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district. Tadepalli police have taken the two cases seriously as a boy was found dead on the second day of his disappearance. The accused was caught as special teams descended on the field and intensified the investigation.

One of the two boys aged 6 who was playing outside his house, went missing at around 3 pm on March 14 in Mellampudi village. His parents approached the police while the police have held 19-year-old man from the same village on suspicion while searching for the boy along with the child's family members. It is learnt that the accused had confessed before the police that he had talked to Bhargava Teja who was playing in front of the house and took him to the adjacent crop fields. The accused reportedly told police that the boy was sexually assaulted with his arms and legs tied and then severely beaten to death. He later revealed that the boy's body was chopped in a banana orchard behind the house. It is learnt that the accused was taken to the spot on Thursday and the scene was reconstructed by the police.

On February 11, Bandi Akhil (8) from Vaddeswaram village who went to play at 3 pm went missing. The case was registered by the police at the time as per the complaint of the boy's parents. Police and relatives thought the boy had been playing with Akhil and had fallen into the Buckingham canal, but to no avail. During the interrogation, the accused confessed that he had chased after Akhil in the same manner as Bhargava Teja and sexually assaulted him.

The police found that the accused Gopi had psycho temperaments. He seems to have taken his friend to the second Show movie when he was 14 (about five years ago) and killed him in a similar manner. Villagers said that the accused who brought out his in friend in the middle of the movie, sexually assaulted and killed him and dumped his body in the Buckingham Canal from the Revendrapadu Bridge. There was a rumor that the case was not registered at the time as the father of the deceased boy was appeased by villagers citing the future of the accused would be collapsed.

Villagers said that the accused's father is also a criminal who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for murdering his first wife. He married another woman after his release from prison. The accused Gopi is likely to be arrested by the police on Friday.