Andhra Pradesh: Two brothers electrocuted to death in Anantapur district

The incident in which two brothers died due to electric shock took place in Cherlopally, D. Horhall mandal of Anantapur district. According to villagers and police, Ramachandra (45) and Ganganna (43) from Cherlopally are farming and supporting their families.

Ramachandra went near the cattle shed when he heard the barking of bulls at midnight on Saturday. However, the electric wires with the power supply were already attached to the roof. Ramachandra, who went there in this order, died on the spot with an electric shock.

Gangana, the younger brother also went inside and died due to electric shock. Upon learning of the matter the locals cut off the power supply and brought out the dead bodies from the shed. Tragedy struck in the village when two brothers were killed.