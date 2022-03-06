Andhra Pradesh: Two dead and One injured as lorry collides with Bolero vehicle in Visakhapatnam

In a ghastly road accident took place in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, two persons were killed in a road accident on the national highway near Elamanchili petrol bunk on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, another person was seriously injured. Going into the details, a lorry collided with a Bolero vehicle on the national highway leaving two dead on the spot.



Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. The injured man was rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said adding that a case was registered and being investigated.

However, the complete information is yetvto be ascertained. The deceased have been identified as Nanny and Suribabu of Gopalapatnam village in Payakarapet mandal. The police said a case has been registered and is being investigated further.