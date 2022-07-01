Andhra Pradesh: Two dead as a lorry crashes into tea stall in Palanadu district

The tragic incident took place in the Palanadu district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning where two men died as a lorry crashes into the tea stall. Going into details, three persons traveling in an oil tanker took a side at Santhagudipadu in Rompicharcha Mandal of Palanadu district to drink tea.



At the same time, a speeding lorry hit three people while drinking tea on the road leaving lorry cleaner Billa Koteshwara (46) and tea shop owner Rajasekhara Reddy (22) dead on the spot in the accident. Driver Rajesh was seriously injured. He was rushed to Narasaraopet Government Hospital.

Upon receiving the information, the Rompicharla police immediately rushed to the spot, registered a case and started an investigation. The lorry driver and cleaners were identified as residents of Thurupu Naidu Palem in the Ongole district. Police are working to identify the truck that caused the accident.