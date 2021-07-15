Andhra Pradesh: Two dead as two bikes collided head-on in Kadapa district

In a tragic incident reported on Kadapa district, two died and two injured after two bikes collided head-on at Addalamarri in Chakrayapeta mandal on Wednesday evening. According to Sub Inspector Raghuram and relatives, Ramanaiah from Kadapa works as a rod bender for housing. His daughter (11) went to a relative's house in Nambulapulakunta, Anantapur district a few days ago.



Ramanaiah went to Nambulapulakunta on a two-wheeler to bring his daughter. Ramaiah, a close relative, was returning to Kadapa with Nandu when his vehicle collided head-on with Basha's two-wheeler from Vempalle near Addalamarri. Ramanayya and Ramaiah died on the spot in the accident. Nandu, who was critically injured, was shifted to Vempalle Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, Basha was slightly injured and was taken to Kadapa GGH as his condition was critical. The Sub Inspector said that the family members were informed based on the phone numbers of the deceased. Ramaiah is also known to have made a living by working as a labourer.