Andhra Pradesh: Two dead, four injured as they fall from moving vehicle in West Godavari

In a ghastly incident, two persons were killed in an accident on the national highway at Narayanapuram in Unguturu mandal of West Godavari district. Twenty-five migrant labourers from Arjapuram village in Ravikamatham mandal of Visakhapatnam district set off in a bolero vehicle to work in the chilli fields near Gudivada in Krishna district.



In this backdrop, while they were on their way, the rear door of the vehicle was opened when it reached Narayanapuram, which led the six people sitting next to van door fell out of the vehicle.

Among those who fell were Raja Thaatalu, Erramsetti Nukaraju who died on the spot. Four others were seriously injured. The bodies and the injured were shifted to Tadepalligudem Regional Hospital. Chebrol police who registered a case on the incident investigating the case further.