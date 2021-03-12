Andhra Pradesh: Two drowned to death after a car plunges in a canal in East Godavari

A tragic accident took place in East Godavari district where a car went out of control and crashed into a canal at Lolakula in Atreyapuram Mandal. Three people travelling in the car were dead in the accident while the other two escaped safely. Meanwhile, two bodies were found in the canal while search operations were going on for the other one.

According to the police report, five persons including two deceased from Gollalakoderu of Palakoderu Mandal in West Godavari district, are staying in the same apartment. On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, they came to relatives house in Vasanthwada in Atreyapuram Mandal of East Godavari district for the Shivratri celebrations on Thursday.

Meanwhile, while they were returning in the car on Friday morning, they lost control due to the snow and crashed into the canal wherein two persons Venkatesh (names changed) and Raju escaped safely while the other three were drowned in the canal.